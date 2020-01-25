Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 208.7% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 149.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $136.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.