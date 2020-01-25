Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of FMC worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,467. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $101.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. FMC’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.