Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,100 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,731,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,270,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

