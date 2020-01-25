Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

CBRE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.77. 1,509,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

