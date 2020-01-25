Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $117.57. 1,953,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $12,275,687 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

