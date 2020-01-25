Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 22,250 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 39.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. 10,817,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,783. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.78, a PEG ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.03.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

