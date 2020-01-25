Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 37,100 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tyson Foods by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,701,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,605,000 after buying an additional 181,311 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,476,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after buying an additional 67,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,608,000 after buying an additional 127,587 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

