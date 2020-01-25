Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 79,630 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,630 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

MPC traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.49. 4,607,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

