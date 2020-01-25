Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 484,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,846. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $123.39 and a 12 month high of $165.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 156.82, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

