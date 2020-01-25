Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 517.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,484. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $507,919.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $670,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

