Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 6,540 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.05. 17,787,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,929. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

