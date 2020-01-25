Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,736 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $594,958.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,241.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $4,583,782 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

