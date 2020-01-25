Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,641,000 after acquiring an additional 377,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,118,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. Also, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

MFA stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

