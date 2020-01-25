Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Apergy worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apergy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Apergy by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

APY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apergy Corp has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

