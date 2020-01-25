Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

NYSE:BOH opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

