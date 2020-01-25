Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,455 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

