Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 47,000 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 136.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 479.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 423.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 41.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.55. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

