Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,800 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Universal worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Universal by 68.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 89.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after buying an additional 57,513 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 47.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.68. Universal Corp has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $63.18.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.92 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.