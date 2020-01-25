Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,705 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $34.96 on Friday. Qiagen NV has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

