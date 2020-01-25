Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Carter’s by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $2,038,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $166,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.