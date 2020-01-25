Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Trustmark worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after buying an additional 77,956 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth $29,454,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $10,426,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

TRMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Trustmark Corp has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.