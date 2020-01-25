Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 282.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142,188 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Uniti Group worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Uniti Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 1,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Uniti Group by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 198,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 148,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Uniti Group stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Uniti Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. Analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. This is an increase from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.06%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

