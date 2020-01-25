Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.70 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

