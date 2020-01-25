Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 333.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 201.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on HXL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

