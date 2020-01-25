Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in F.N.B. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.