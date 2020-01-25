Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,807 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 354,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 258,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

