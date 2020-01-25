Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after buying an additional 203,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,255,000 after buying an additional 1,084,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 414,165 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,301,000. 20.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $43,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,089.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

