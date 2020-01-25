Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 109.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Taubman Centers worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 52.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,967,000 after buying an additional 302,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 445,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 13,569.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after buying an additional 630,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 6.9% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 457,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TCO opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

