Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE:LCII opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.87 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.