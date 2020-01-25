Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 208,773.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,316 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Xerox by 22.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 200,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $372,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

