Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 39.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,790,000 after buying an additional 5,866,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,211,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,584,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

AMTD opened at $49.32 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMTD. G.Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

