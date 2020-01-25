Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $290,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $37.02 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

