Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 131,895 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

