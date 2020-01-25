Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 25,769 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 240.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,807,000 after purchasing an additional 259,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,927,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 126,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,081,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $17,219,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In related news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $254,267.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,786.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $275,920.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,248,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $37.29 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.