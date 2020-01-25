Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of MEDNAX worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MEDNAX by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MEDNAX by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in MEDNAX by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 126,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $27.32 on Friday. MEDNAX Inc has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

