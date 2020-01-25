Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 188.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,534,010.11. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,127 shares of company stock worth $3,260,119.

EV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

