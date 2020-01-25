Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

