Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Outfront Media by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 212.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after purchasing an additional 952,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Outfront Media by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.26.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

