Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,654,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

LEG opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 11,210 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $581,574.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,645 shares in the company, valued at $29,501,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $1,372,993.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,155 shares of company stock worth $4,701,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

