Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern Copper by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,825,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,318,000 after purchasing an additional 774,578 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $18,171,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,569.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 200,204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2,055.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 175,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 167,010 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 77.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. Southern Copper Corp has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 21.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $473,114.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau Unibanco lowered shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.