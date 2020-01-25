Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ITT by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $305,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE:ITT opened at $71.41 on Friday. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.