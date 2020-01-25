Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADS opened at $107.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.47.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

