Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Deluxe worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $48.61 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

