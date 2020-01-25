Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,414 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 34,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,953 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after acquiring an additional 149,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 602,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.96.

FTNT opened at $117.99 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.