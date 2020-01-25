Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,870 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 124.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NEOG stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $760,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,650.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,970 shares in the company, valued at $11,930,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,650 shares of company stock worth $14,512,052 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

