Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,050 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPM International by 30.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 74,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPM International by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

