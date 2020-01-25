Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,208,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.