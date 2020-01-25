Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 73,674 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 176.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 114,627 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 37.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 490.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 380.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 55,939 shares during the period.

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

