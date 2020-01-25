Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voit & Company LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $756,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,229,591.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,484 shares of company stock worth $5,662,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ST. ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cross Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

