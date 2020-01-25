Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $329,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $5,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,626,000 after purchasing an additional 144,122 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,224,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

